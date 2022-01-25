COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: Health networks plead for COVID caution

Due to the urgent situation for our region’s health care, the Dayton Daily News is hosting a Community Conversation from noon to 12:30 p.m. Thursday with a panel of experts from Dayton Children’s Hospital, Premier Health and Kettering Health Network. We will discuss what you can do to help reduce the number of patients in our hospitals.

The event will be livestreamed on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page and recordings will be available online after it concludes.