Community Gem: Becky Dill of Brookville sews over 14K face masks, gives them away for free

“People would say, ‘oh, you guys are such a blessing, thank you for what you do,’” he said. “And I always say, ‘thank you for the kind words but Becky’s the one who makes them, I’m just the front man.’”

Becky Dill — who was named Brookville citizen of the month in February by the city — doesn’t like the spotlight.

“I really don’t care for all the publicity. I don’t make masks for recognition. I make them because I care about everyone,” she said.

Becky Dill started making masks at the beginning of the pandemic and selling them for a few dollars.

“And then early on, one day she goes, ‘I’m just gonna give them away. That’s what I feel I need to do,’” David Dill said.

During the height of the pandemic, Becky Dill spent much of her day making masks. The Dills got donations of fabric and other materials from the community but made most of them with their own money.

David Dill said his wife is a community gem because, “she’s willing to do so much for everybody else.”