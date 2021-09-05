Community Gem: Erica Miller of Miamisburg rescues, rehabilitates wild animals

“I can take anything,” said the Miamisburg woman who founded Erica Miller Wildlife Rehab in 2016. Since then, she has helped thousands of critters rehabilitate from the home she shares with her husband, Scott, and their kids Cole, 18, and Grace, 16.

Her work with animals started when her husband was diagnosed with stage 4 oral pharyngeal cancer. Around the same time, the family befriended an orphaned raccoon. Her husband pulled through, and Miller said she began paying it forward in response to the raccoon who helped their kids through that rough time.