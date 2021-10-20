Community Gem: Ericha Schuster provides ‘support system’ for grieving children

“I just try to be their support system so they understand they aren’t the only ones going through this,” she said.

Schuster said she discovered that helping young children overcome trauma gave her meaning and joy. Now she plans her vacations around the group sessions so she can give the kids a sense of consistency.

“(The kids) keep me going when I have a rough time myself,” she said. “(They) are my bright ray of sunshine.”

Schuster said being recognized as a Community Gem “makes me feel wonderful.”

Braun said the impact Schuster has exemplifies Oak Tree Corner’s mission.

“(Giving children the) trust and belief that life will continue,” she said. “You can go on and be happy again and have happy moments and a very good life despite having a very horrible early tragedy.”

Anyone interested in helping support the Oak Tree Center can contact them at (937) 285-0199 or email OakTreeCorner@mail.com.