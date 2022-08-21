COMMUNITY GEM: Harrison Twp. woman key to projects helping local children

“She is my go-to person to find out what’s happening in the Northridge area of Harrison Twp.,” he said.

Fiore, upon learning she was nominated for the honor, said she was “very touched and surprised.”

“I don’t do it for the recognition, I do it because I truly love Northridge and its children,” she said.

Besides the aforementioned boards and activities, Fiore also plans the Easter Egg hunt under “Love Northridge” and just became a member of the Northridge Schools Core Team Strategic Planning Committee this summer. She’s also part of the committee working to plan a “Trunk or Treat” in conjunction with Northridge schools.

“Even though she is currently not on the school board, she volunteers to go with Margie Glock to school board training events put on by the Ohio School Board Association and ensures she gets to all the trainings,” Jarosik said.

Fiore said she got started with helping out around the community “so very long ago” when her now 28-year-old daughter was in the second grade.

“I started a Girl Scout troop and I was Girl Scout leader for 15 years, and had a group of second graders, 24 of them,” she said. “So I led them all the way through their senior year of high school and then I got involved in all of the music boosters and I helped to run that for the whole time all three of my children were in there. Then, a few years after, I still volunteer in the concession stands for them.”

Fiore said it is important for her to be involved in so much around Harrison Twp. “because if there is a way that I can be helpful enough to make a difference for our community, then I’m there.”

“I know, deep down, it is my sole purpose to be on this earth to help our children in this community have better lives, and so to do that, that’s a multifaceted thing,” she said. “You just have to be able to get along with everyone and help in all areas. It’s just so important.”