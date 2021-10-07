Community Gem: Heather Saxe’s volunteer efforts helps hundreds of pets

Saxe has been a SICSA volunteer for more than two decades and has fostered close to 500 cats for the organization, including a mom and her six kittens this fall.

SICSA cares not only about its animals, but also its people, and volunteering with the organization is rewarding because the results are so tangible, she said. The group adopts both cats and dogs, and also offers education programs, wellness clinics and other services.

Anna Fernandez is also a member of Friends of SICSA and nominated Saxe as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem.

“She’s just so generous and so selfless,” said Fernandez, of Kettering. “She gives so much of her time and her heart to SICSA and the animals.”