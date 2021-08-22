Community Gem: Marianne Bailey helps seniors understand technology

“I love that she thinks outside of the box and at the root of it she is trying to help people,” Duncan said.

Bailey says when she was little, her mother would have to drag her out of the nursing homes her mother worked as a nurse. When her mother got older and moved to a retirement community in Florida, and Bailey was a sales representative for Hewlett-Packard, her mother would have a waiting list of friends who wanted Bailey’s help to teach them how to use computers.

“It just is what feeds my soul every day,” Bailey said. “That’s what gets me out of bed, is the chance to serve.”

