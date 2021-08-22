Community Gem: Marianne Bailey helps seniors understand technology

DAYTON — Marianne Bailey wants seniors to learn how to use computers safely.
Bailey owns OnlineTechLessons.com and The Hip Senior, an online magazine, and The Hip Senior Directory, which helps seniors find businesses that will work with them. She’s volunteered to help seniors learn how to use technology for about 20 years.
“I knew I needed to have a business that created income and still allowed me to follow my passion with helping seniors, and I just decided to teach full time,” she said.
Bailey was nominated as a Dayton Daily News Community Gems because of her work with seniors.
Shelby Duncan, who works for Grace Hospice as a community liaison, said she admires Bailey because she’s a woman working to make the world better.
“I love that she thinks outside of the box and at the root of it she is trying to help people,” Duncan said.
Bailey says when she was little, her mother would have to drag her out of the nursing homes her mother worked as a nurse. When her mother got older and moved to a retirement community in Florida, and Bailey was a sales representative for Hewlett-Packard, her mother would have a waiting list of friends who wanted Bailey’s help to teach them how to use computers.
“It just is what feeds my soul every day,” Bailey said. “That’s what gets me out of bed, is the chance to serve.”
