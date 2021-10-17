Community Gem: Monica Snow helps preserve Dayton’s history

“Once a building is gone, it’s so hard to remember the story around that community,” said Snow, president of Preservation Dayton, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to historic preservation.

Historic communities are vital, and Dayton’s inner ring of neighborhoods is a unique asset for the city, she said. The group has had a number of preservation successes, including advocating to save South Park Methodist Church on Brown Street and the former Dayton Power and Light Steam Plant, as well as the historic facades at 3rd and Main streets.