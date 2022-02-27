COMMUNITY GEM: Nominate someone doing something great in your community

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative for a second year will highlight and honor people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. The series will highlight and recognize people, nominated by you, who make the community better and through their small acts add positivity and goodwill throughout the region.

“The Dayton area is full of people who are doing great things to help others in their community. We want to tell their stories that have gone unnoticed. Our Community Gems initiative brings light to the great efforts in Dayton and surrounding communities,” said Dayton Daily News Managing Editor Rich Gillette.