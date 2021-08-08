Community Gem: Rev. Dawn Martin helps paves way to college for young girls

“You can’t change what has happened, but you can transition it into something better and for the good,” Martin said is a mantra she teaches her girls.

Martin has had the opportunity to mentor over 35 young women since the start of G.E.M.S., and 30 of those women have now gone off to college. Seeing these young women achieve their goals is what motivated Martin to get her degree.

“I couldn’t have expectations of them to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself,” she said. “So at age 34, I started at Sinclair, and now I have two masters degrees under my belt.”

Martin is excited that her programs has been able to help so many young women in the community. She is getting ready for a program relaunch since she is down to the last two mentees from the 35 she started with in 2007.