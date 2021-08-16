Community Gem: Springboro man volunteers over 1,000 hours a year at Caesar Creek

“I have always been super interested in the outdoors,” Kelly said. “I was an Eagle Scout, and my wife and I have always enjoyed biking and kayaking.”

He helps with the park’s Boy Scout programs, plans fundraisers to help build a new nature center, and works on planning the annual Meteor Shower Campout on the park’s beach.

They said they consider all the time spent volunteering at Caesar Creek very well spent.

“My wife and I get back everything that we put into it,” Kelly said. “It is a lot of fun and we have met a lot of cool people.”

Kelly said he spends nearly 1,200 hours each year volunteering at Caesar Creek, and he doesn’t plan on letting up anytime soon.

“He makes it fun, and cares about everybody’s experience, even though it is hard work,” Roeser said.