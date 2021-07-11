Community Gems: Karen Muller helps brighten day for sick children at Children’s Hospital

The Canine Co-Pilot program is a child life program that brings in service dogs to help comfort patients and families during their time at the hospital. Muller had the idea for the program over two years ago, and since has been working tirelessly to curate a team to run the program as well as secure certified service dogs.

“The dogs’ primary goal is to help kids with support during procedures, motivate kids to get up and move, comfort chronic patients that may be here longer, and bring support to families during bereavement,” Muller said.

Since the program officially launched in January, the hospital have been granted two service dogs for the program, Millie and Peppermint. The dogs were provided and trained by 4 Paws for Ability, a non-profit in Xenia that trains service dogs.