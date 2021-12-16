Community panel: Dayton has no ‘weak points’ in backing Wright-Patterson, veterans

You can watch the discussion on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page.

Last year, a Wright Patterson Regional Council of Governments was formed, a body including Dayton, Beavercreek, Fairborn, Huber Heights and other area municipal governments to tackle issues affecting the base.

One function of the council is to ensure “there are no constraints in the future that could prevent any future (military) mission bed-downs,” Miller said.

When the Air Force decides where to “bed down” or locate new missions, leaders examine issues “inside the fenceline” of military bases and outside the fence, too, Miller said.

“We’ve been working hard on things like licensure programs for spouses and K through 12 education,” the colonel said.

Caption Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, provides closing remarks during the 2021 Chief Master Sgt. Drive Through celebration Dec 9. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH Caption Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, provides closing remarks during the 2021 Chief Master Sgt. Drive Through celebration Dec 9. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

State leaders have sought to spread the word about passage of Senate Bill 7 and other provisions that smooth the way for state recognition of professional and occupational licenses from other states, making it easier for military spouses to continue their careers when they move to new duty assignments in Ohio.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 7 in a ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in January 2020.

“These are family issues, and if we can’t support families, then families aren’t going to want to come to come to those locations,” Miller said. “Now that’s one of the factors in the calculation for figuring out bed-down locations — and what areas are competitive.”

The state’s private development arm, JobsOhio, last year added federal and military installations to its list of sectors targeted for investment, which could yield particular benefit for the Dayton region as home to Wright-Patterson.

“The thing that gets me about the Dayton area is, there’s no weak point,” said retired Lt. Gen. Thomas Owen, former commander of the Aeronautical Systems Center at Wright-Patterson. “All of the areas are covered. Whether it’s the community support of the men and women who serve on the installation, whether it’s the education available, the medical care that’s available.”

Caption In this 2010 photo, Melvin Lynch (left) a veteran of the U.S. Air Force talks with Lt. Gen. Tom Owen. Credit: Lisa Powell Caption In this 2010 photo, Melvin Lynch (left) a veteran of the U.S. Air Force talks with Lt. Gen. Tom Owen. Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

Another panel member, Joe Zeis — a retired Air Force colonel who elected to retire in Ohio and serves as Gov. Mike DeWine’s advisor on defense issues — said other states increasingly look to Ohio for best practices when it comes to attracting new military and defense-sector jobs.

“States are looking to us,” Zeis said. “They’re looking to model what the governor has done. I’ve heard that in several cases, in several different states.”

One of the region’s greatest advantages lies in the people and missions already here, said Jeff Hoagland, president and chief executive of the Dayton Development Coalition.

Among those missions are the headquarters of the Air Force Materiel Command, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, the Air Force Research Laboratory, the National Air and Space Intelligence Center and much more, he said.

“It is the intellectual capital of the United States Air Force,” Hoagland said.

Another advantage: “Really strong” colleges and universities, said Cassie Barlow, president of the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education and a retired commander of the 88th Air Base Wing and Installation Commander, which acts as the “host” for Wright-Patterson.

“Each of our universities has a veterans military center,” Barlow said. “Some of our veterans military centers in our region are the best in the country.”

Wednesday’s discussion was co-hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and Reporter Thomas Gnau.