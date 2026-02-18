Community space proposed for Trotwood business plaza

The 2,420-square-foot space is located in the Salem Plaza, a strip mall occupied by several business tenants.

The plaza is situated just southeast of the Precious Blood Catholic Church, south of the Dayton Sports Complex, and north of the Maria Joseph Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

The proposed community center will join several businesses in the Salem Plaza, including Simply Gorgeous Hair & Nail Salon, DK&J Pump fitness center, Upper Room House of Mercy, Mehr Investments and The Palmer Place, a restaurant which is also owned and operated by Palmer.

Planning documents show that the proposed community space would not sell any food or drinks, and would instead host scheduled programming, like educational workshops, small group meetings, youth and family activities and similar gatherings.

Hours of operation would be Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with staff on site at all times.

Palmer and his wife Meshell opened their restaurant in the Salem Plaza in 2023.

The husband and wife duo worked in the manufacturing and production industry before going into business together.