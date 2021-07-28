Company brings 80 jobs, new investment to Manhattan building in Webster Station

Barbaricum currently has offices in D.C. and Tampa, Florida. It has nearly 250 employees worldwide.

The contracting company plans to open its Dayton office later this summer, possibly in August, in the second floor of the Manhattan building.

The new office will create at least 80 full-time jobs with an annual payroll of more than $7.2 million.

Earlier this week, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.822%, eight-year tax credit for the company in support of the expansion project. The incentive is expected to be worth about $1 million, if all elements approved by the tax credit authority are met, according to Ohio Department of Development.

Ohio was competing with D.C., Indiana and Florida for this project.

The Manhattan, also known as the J.K. McIntire Building, built in 1912 and located at 601 E. Third St. in downtown Dayton's historic Webster Station celebrated its grand opening on Friday, May 7, 2021. Redeveloped by Woodard Development, locally founded technology firms Mile Two (floors 3-5 featured in this gallery) and Battle Sight Technologies (lower level featured in an April 2021 gallery) are now fully moved in to the building. Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge, Principal of Woodard Development Jason Woodard, President of Battle Sight Technologies Nick Ripplinger and Co-Founder & Partner of Mile Two Jeff Graley spoke about the recently completed project at the start of the open house. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The tax credit agreement requires the company to maintain operations at the Dayton location for at least 11 years, according to scope of work documents the department provided.

“This service-disabled, veteran-owned small business is focused on building its team with those who are passionate about engineering solutions that push the limits of the endless innovation frontier,” said Julie Sullivan, executive vice president of regional development with the Dayton Development Coalition.

Barbaricum needs talented people to address increasingly complex problems related to national security, and the company is investing in Dayton because it is where the U.S. Air Force is solving tough problems, Davidson said.

“We’re doing the work we want to do, with the people we want to work with,” she said. “With Dayton’s continuous push in innovation and the talent pool, it is the perfect fit for Barbaricum’s growth and really our company’s culture.”

The Dayton office will be led by Mike Engle, Barbaricum’s executive vice president who recently retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base after a long career there.

“I am very familiar the solutions needed by NASIC (National Air and Space Intelligence Center) and the Wright-Patterson area,” he said. “And frankly, I’ve yet to find another company that is so well equipped to deliver the specific technology and innovation required to achieve long-term success here.”

The company, which started in 2008, is hiring for its Dayton regional office, and it is participating in the U.S. Department of Defense’s “SkillBridge program” that provides transitioning servicemembers with real-world training and internships.

More than 40% of the company’s staff have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The Manhattan building also is home to Dayton technology start-ups Mile Two and Battle Sight Technologies.