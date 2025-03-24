Company buys Dayton Mall-area Bob Evans site for $3.4 million

The $3,418,657 sale includes just over one acre at 220 Byers Road, just south of Miamisburg-Centerville Road. The location is just off the busy Interstate 75-Ohio 725 interchange.

The purchasing company incorporated with the state of Ohio as a foreign limited liability company in late January. Companies with similar names have also been incorporated in Michigan, West Virginia and New York.

The restaurant remains open and is among the top 25% performing Bob Evans locations nationally, according to a recent LoopNet real estate advertisement.

The property was recently advertised on LoopNet as having a 28-year operating history with a new 20-year lease.

Records give the sale date as Monday.

The property has an “absolute NNN Lease” with annual rent increases. Owners can prize NNN commercial leases because with those, tenants pay rent as well as property taxes, insurance, and maintenance costs.

New Albany, Ohio-based Bob Evans operates nearly 500 locations in 18 states.