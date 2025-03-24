Breaking: Dayton starter enters transfer portal after four seasons with Flyers

Company buys Dayton Mall-area Bob Evans site for $3.4 million

Montgomery County photo of the Bob Evans restaurant at 220 Byers Road.

Montgomery County photo of the Bob Evans restaurant at 220 Byers Road.
Local News
By
Updated 0 minutes ago
X

A foreign limited liability company has purchased the real estate of a local Bob Evans restaurant for more than $3 million.

New Montgomery County property records show that an LLC, SP Bob Restaurant Investor I, bought the restaurant property on Byers Road from Cot BOB 44 HoldCo LLC.

The $3,418,657 sale includes just over one acre at 220 Byers Road, just south of Miamisburg-Centerville Road. The location is just off the busy Interstate 75-Ohio 725 interchange.

ExploreNo warning of building's condition, city official says

The purchasing company incorporated with the state of Ohio as a foreign limited liability company in late January. Companies with similar names have also been incorporated in Michigan, West Virginia and New York.

The restaurant remains open and is among the top 25% performing Bob Evans locations nationally, according to a recent LoopNet real estate advertisement.

The property was recently advertised on LoopNet as having a 28-year operating history with a new 20-year lease.

Records give the sale date as Monday.

The property has an “absolute NNN Lease” with annual rent increases. Owners can prize NNN commercial leases because with those, tenants pay rent as well as property taxes, insurance, and maintenance costs.

New Albany, Ohio-based Bob Evans operates nearly 500 locations in 18 states.

In Other News
1
Kettering Schools present $432 million plan to redo buildings, if levy...
2
Winning $150,000 Powerball ticket sold at Troy gas station
3
Ohio thinks 15% more students will use private school vouchers next...
4
State finds Mad River teachers underpaid retirement contributions
5
Deputies investigating after human remains found in Harrison Twp.

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.