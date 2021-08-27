dayton-daily-news logo
X

Moraine Police Department welcomes 7 patrol officers

Seven Moraine Police Department patrol officers are sworn in Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, during council's regularly scheduled meeting. The officers include (left to right) Tyler Dennis, DaVaughn Richardson, Bryon Watson, Joseph Alexander, Sharmae Hatfield, Karen Arriaga-Perez, and Ali Al Gburi. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Seven Moraine Police Department patrol officers are sworn in Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, during council's regularly scheduled meeting. The officers include (left to right) Tyler Dennis, DaVaughn Richardson, Bryon Watson, Joseph Alexander, Sharmae Hatfield, Karen Arriaga-Perez, and Ali Al Gburi. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By Eric Schwartzberg
55 minutes ago

Seven new Moraine Police Department patrol officers took the oath of office Thursday night during Moraine City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting.

The new hires include Tyler Dennis, DaVaughn Richardson, Bryon Watson, Joseph Alexander, Sharmae Hatfield, Karen Arriaga-Perez and Ali Al Gburi, and bring the department to 21 patrol officers, according to Moraine Police Chief Craig Richardson.

“We have historically held a ceremonial Oath of Office at our council meetings, but due to COVID protocols, we have been unable to hold these for a while,” Richardson told this news outlet. “This group of seven officers represents the hiring we have done over the last 18 months. Some have been working with us the entire time and some are more recent additions.

ExploreLongtime West Carrollton teacher dies of injuries after crash

“We finally had the chance to publicly celebrate the occasion and properly introduced and welcome them at Thursday’s council meeting.”

Moraine budgeted three additional officers in 2021, but the bulk of the hiring was in response to normal retirements and promotions, Richardson said.

In Other News
1
Trooper struck, seriously hurt directing traffic on US 35 in Greene...
2
Kettering mayor’s race will be unopposed in November election
3
Need something to do? There’s yummy bacon, lots of music makin’ and...
4
Blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd making stop at the Fraze on...
5
$4M project includes removal of low dam near downtown Troy
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top