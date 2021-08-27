Moraine Police Department welcomes 7 patrol officers

The new hires include Tyler Dennis, DaVaughn Richardson, Bryon Watson, Joseph Alexander, Sharmae Hatfield, Karen Arriaga-Perez and Ali Al Gburi, and bring the department to 21 patrol officers, according to Moraine Police Chief Craig Richardson.

“We have historically held a ceremonial Oath of Office at our council meetings, but due to COVID protocols, we have been unable to hold these for a while,” Richardson told this news outlet. “This group of seven officers represents the hiring we have done over the last 18 months. Some have been working with us the entire time and some are more recent additions.