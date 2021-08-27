Moraine Police Department welcomes 7 patrol officers

Seven new Moraine Police Department patrol officers took the oath of office Thursday night during Moraine City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting.
The new hires include Tyler Dennis, DaVaughn Richardson, Bryon Watson, Joseph Alexander, Sharmae Hatfield, Karen Arriaga-Perez and Ali Al Gburi, and bring the department to 21 patrol officers, according to Moraine Police Chief Craig Richardson.
“We have historically held a ceremonial Oath of Office at our council meetings, but due to COVID protocols, we have been unable to hold these for a while,” Richardson told this news outlet. “This group of seven officers represents the hiring we have done over the last 18 months. Some have been working with us the entire time and some are more recent additions.
“We finally had the chance to publicly celebrate the occasion and properly introduced and welcome them at Thursday’s council meeting.”
Moraine budgeted three additional officers in 2021, but the bulk of the hiring was in response to normal retirements and promotions, Richardson said.