Company tied to a Detroit manufacturer buys Dayton plant for $1.3M

Records show the sale date as March 14.

The address for Janney Road LLC is 60 Heid Ave., the address of one of Select Industries' two North Dayton plants.

The Detroit tax mailing address for METD Dayton Inc. matches the address for Laepple Automotive US, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of a German company LÄPPLE Automotive GmbH. The latter company’s web site says it is a provider of forming solutions for vehicle body assembly, specializing in sheet metal part forming.

Messages seeking comment were sent to the company’s offices in Detroit and Heilbronn, Germany. An employee who answered a call to the company’s Detroit number said he needed to learn more about the sale.

The state of Michigan awarded Laepple a $3.5 million grant to help it establish a headquarters and factory in Detroit, Crain’s Business reported last year.

Readers may recall that Dayton manufacturer Select Industries ended business at its Heid Avenue and Janney Road facilities, according to a letter from President Tim Claude to the company’s business partners.

A visit to the Dayton plants in January showed that entrances to visitor’s lobbies had been closed.

Records show that Heid Avenue LLC owns the company’s Heid Avenue plant.