Concerned about budget cuts at Montgomery County Developmental Disabilities? We want to talk to you

The Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services will make $8.9 million in cuts to balance its budget proposed for 2025, citing an increase in the number of clients served, higher costs and revenue loss, among other factors.

County boards of developmental disabilities are required by Ohio law to provide certain services. This includes matching Medicaid waivers, employment support services and more. The budget cuts include the elimination of 62 full-time positions and non-mandated — but critical — programming for people with disabilities and their loved ones.