Breaking: Why does it smell so bad outside this fall? Manure? Ginkgoes? Trapped odors?

Concerned about budget cuts at Montgomery County Developmental Disabilities? We want to talk to you

A mural project created by artists with developmental disabilities will be completed soon at Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services. The artists, Tyler Garrett, Kent Cruea, Alicia Vencill, Carlton Canady and Kaitlyn Daugherty, collaborated with members of the community to create six murals. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

A mural project created by artists with developmental disabilities will be completed soon at Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services. The artists, Tyler Garrett, Kent Cruea, Alicia Vencill, Carlton Canady and Kaitlyn Daugherty, collaborated with members of the community to create six murals. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Local News
By
49 minutes ago
X

The Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services will make $8.9 million in cuts to balance its budget proposed for 2025, citing an increase in the number of clients served, higher costs and revenue loss, among other factors.

County boards of developmental disabilities are required by Ohio law to provide certain services. This includes matching Medicaid waivers, employment support services and more. The budget cuts include the elimination of 62 full-time positions and non-mandated — but critical — programming for people with disabilities and their loved ones.

The Dayton Daily News wants to hear from you about your concerns with $8.9 million in budget cuts at the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services. Fill out the form below or email reporter Sydney Dawes at sydney.dawes@coxinc.com.

In Other News
1
County allocates $5 million emergency funds to Developmental...
2
Heavy smoke, flames shoot from vacant Dayton apartment complex
3
Huber Heights man accused of hitting man with vehicle in Riverside...
4
Air Force Museum ready for Halloween-themed “Troops & Treats” Saturday
5
Why does it smell so bad outside this fall? Manure? Ginkgoes? Trapped...

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers news in Montgomery County for Dayton Daily News. She previously worked as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun, and prior to then, she served as the editor of The Athens NEWS and the Vinton-Jackson Courier. Dawes has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio University.