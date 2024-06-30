‘Another baby gone:’ Group grieves teen shot Saturday by Dayton police

Officers said they gave emergency medical assistance to the person shot. He was removed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

People close to the family described the individual as a 15-year-old boy.

“This is so, so devastating,” said Sabrina Jordan, an Ohio Citizen Action activist whose 22-year-old son Jamarco McShann, was shot and killed by Moraine police in 2017. “Another baby gone, by the hands of the police.”

Dayton police on Sunday afternoon released an update on social media that identified the gun the individual had as a Glock 17 with a loaded 30-round magazine. The post included a photo of the weapon.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, police had not identified the person who was shot. Questions were emailed to Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal Sunday morning.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into the shooting, Dayton police said. But Jordan said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation needs to take over that work. And she said she wants to see any police body camera footage from the encounter.

Participants at the rally referred to the boy as “Brian.”

“I am in disbelief,” said a woman who was introduced as Brian’s mother, speaking quietly into a microphone. “I just want to be here for my son. That’s all.”

Dion Green, whose father was among nine people killed in the Oregon District mass shooting, told those listening on Negley that these moments are never easy.

On Aug. 4, 2019, Green was in the Oregon District enjoying a night out with his father when a gunman opened fire. Green’s father, Derrick Fudge of Springfield, was among nine people killed before Dayton police killed the perpetrator.

“There were kids out here, and after the shooting, there was nobody from a mobile crisis team to come out here to help these families,” Green said Sunday. “This is a long-term thing. I’m still going through it today.”

“We have failed our children” said Montgomery County Commission President Deborah Lieberman, who was at the rally. “All I can say is, I’m heartbroken. I’m heartbroken for our community. And we will find out what happened. And how.”

Lieberman invited rally-goers to count to 15 — “Because that’s the number of shootings that have happened in the past week in Dayton,” she said.

Before Saturday, 13 people had been shot shot, including an 11-year-old boy, in three separate shootings June 24 in Dayton, shootings that resulted in two deaths.