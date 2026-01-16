Congress approves millions in Dayton-area water, research projects

In the Miami Valley, they include:

• $2 million for water infrastructure work in the city of Dayton,

• $2 million for a “Systems Integration Laboratory” at the University of Dayton,

• $1.5 million to help fund a Nanoscience research lab at UD,

• $1.145 million for an “Enhanced Manufacturing Education Center” at Sinclair Community College.

All four of those Community Funding Projects were sponsored by U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton; the Nanoscience lab also had the official support of Sen. Bernie Moreno and Sen. Jon Husted.

“This bill includes significant investments in Ohio that advance research and innovation, protect our environment and secure America from our adversaries. Ohioans can always count on me to deliver real results and ensure our state has the resources it needs to thrive,” said Husted in a release following the vote.

The only Ohio lawmaker to vote against this bill was U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, who has complained his GOP colleagues haven’t done enough to rein in the size of the federal government.

“Status quo spending must end,” said Davidson, who this week again urged voters back home to elect more lawmakers interested in cutting the budget.

“If you want a smaller, more accountable government, send reinforcements,” said Davidson, who was one of only 28 members to vote against this bill in the House.

Congress has now finished work on six of the 12 yearly government funding bills — more than three months after the original budget deadline.

A bill to fund the Pentagon is expected on the House floor next week. That must be finished by Jan. 30, or it could result in a partial government shutdown.

“Funding the government is a responsibility, and doing it right requires steady, deliberate progress,” said U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce, R-Ohio, who chairs a key House spending subcommittee.

Final Senate approval came on a vote of 82 to 15, with both of Ohio’s Senators voting in favor of the funding package. It still needs the signature of President Trump to become law.