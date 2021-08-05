Connor Group expands again in Charlotte with $99 million deal

With the nearly $100 million purchase of a North Carolina apartment complex recently, Miami Twp.’s Connor Group is furthering a record year.
The company acquired the Elizabeth Station complex, formerly Venue, in a $99.25 million deal.
It’s the third time in less than a year the business has expanded in the Charlotte market, Connor said in a release.
Now the company has closed or placed under agreement more than $1.46 billion in transactions, breaking its 2020 record seven months into the year.
“Our people have done nothing short of a phenomenal job over the last 18 months,” managing partner and CEO Larry Connor said.
The Connor Group is set to surpass $2.5 billion in transactions for the first time. The real estate investment business owns and operates 47 apartment communities in 16 markets nationwide.
Elizabeth Station is the company’s fifth acquisition this year, adding 366 units to its Charlotte portfolio.
