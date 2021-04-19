Services set for former Centerville Mayor Sally Beals

She served on the Centerville City Council for eight years and two terms as mayor.

Beals was in charge of acquiring and renovating Benham’s Grove, an abandoned farmhouse that she helped grow to a community gathering place, the city said. She was also committed to helping The Golf Club at Yankee Trace grow into a professional golf facility and event space.

In 1998, Beals helped establish the Centerville-Washington Foundation, a group which supports non-profits in the community. The foundation granted Beals its Founders Award in 2017 for her contributions, according to the city.

Beals moved to Centerville in 1965. Her husband John Beals passed away in 2019 during his third term on city council.

The pair was married for more than 60 years and raised three children in Centerville.