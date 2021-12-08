Consumers’ counsel appeals to Supreme Court against AES Ohio ‘stability’ charge

AES Ohio has said the stability charge lets it make investments in its transmission and distribution system “to support basic reliability in the short-term.”

The OCC noted that the then-DP&L withdrew from an earlier electric security plan after the PUCO, in response to a Supreme Court Order striking down a distribution modernization charge for Ohio utility FirstEnergy, ordered an end to DP&L’s similar distribution charge.

According to the OCC, the amount levied against consumers for the stability charge is $76 million per year.

A message seeking comment was sent to an AES Ohio representative. A spokesman for the PUCO said his office does not comment on pending court cases.