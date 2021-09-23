Consumers’ counsel wants to let citizens speak remotely on rates increase

“Allowing remote testimony would help satisfy the intent of R.C. 4903.083, which is to provide for a local public hearing allowing consumers to be heard,” the office said.

A message seeking comment was sent to a representative of the PUCO.

The office this summer filed to dismiss the utility’s application to raise rates.

The office argues that AES Ohio is prohibited from increasing base rates because it agreed to freeze base distribution rates in a 2009 PUCO-approved settlement.

“Our consumer proposal to the PUCO is that AES should not be allowed to increase electric rates even a penny,” a spokeswoman for the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel’s office, Merrilee Embs, said earlier this month. “That’s because AES previously committed to a rate freeze. Regarding (Sept. 17′s) local hearing, it would be good for the PUCO to offer Dayton consumers the opportunity to testify virtually during the pandemic.”

The PUCO’s evidentiary hearing on the matter will begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 26, at PUCO offices, hearing room 11-A, 11th floor, 180 E. Broad St., Columbus.

But don’t go to Columbus for that hearing. The hearing will begin there before immediately going to recess for some 90 minutes, then resuming for a video meeting. A PUCO attorney said details about watching that meeting or listening to it on the phone will be published later.