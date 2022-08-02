Consumers’ office says Dayton electric customers are due $60M refund

The utility maintains that neither state regulators nor state courts have ruled that any of the rates collected by AES Ohio after since August 2021 are subject to refund.

“OCC has not demonstrated any bad faith or injury to customers to justify such sanctions,” said AES Ohio spokeswoman Mary Ann Kabel.

“AES Ohio recognizes the importance of complying with commission (PUCO) orders and the need to maintain final versions of its tariffs in all required dockets,” the utility said in a July 25 filing. “AES Ohio further stresses that it did not, and would not, deliberately disobey or disregard an order of the Commission.”

However, OCC seized on one statement in a recent AES Ohio filing, in which the utility said it would “not object to any clarification by the commission on rehearing” about the disputed tariff.

Tariffs govern how much electric or natural gas companies can charge customers

A PUCO spokesman said the new request for rehearing by the OCC is pending before the commission. “I cannot speculate how the commission will rule on it,” spokesman Matt Schilling said.