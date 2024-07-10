Ohio EPA says water is safe to drink after contractors strike ‘critical water main’

Contractors working in the area of Shoup Mill and Riverside roads Wednesday afternoon struck a critical water main, however, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency says the water is safe to drink.

Initially there were 14 houses without water and it was anticipated the majority of the northern region of Montgomery County would be affected with little or no water pressure, and fire departments in the area were notified of a potential reduction in fire flow, according to Montgomery County Environmental Services.

This was because the line that was struck feeds water from the city of Dayton’s Miami Water Plant to Montgomery County customers, and the county purchases water from the city of Dayton.

However, field crews tested various fire hydrants in the affected area and reported the hydrants have normal water pressure. Also, the 14 houses without water have service and are not under a boil advisory.

“Residents may experience low water pressure or discolored water, but no additional outages are expected and the water is safe to ingest per OEPA,” the county posted in its evening update.

