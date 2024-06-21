Convenience store company spends nearly $2.3 million on land where Holiday Inn once stood

The Harrison Twp. vacant land is commercially zoned. The seller was Dayton Fun Hotels, a California limited liability company.

The structure that once stood there was heavily damaged in the Memorial Day weekend series of tornadoes in 2019, becoming something of an eyesore off northbound Interstate 75.

Credit: WILL GARBE/STAFF Credit: WILL GARBE/STAFF

It was demolished in 2019 and 2020.

Before its eventual closure, the property had been branded, since 2016, as The Dayton Hotel. The site had more than 230 rooms, a pool and banquet rooms.

Wichita, Kansas-based MK Hospitality Inc., a professional hotel management and acquisition company, bought the property for $1.8 million in 2016.

QuikTrip Corp. says it is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip says it has grown to a more than $11 billion business with 1,000 stores in 17 states.

Questions about the company’s plans for the site were sent to a Quiktrip spokeswoman.