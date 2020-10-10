Coronavirus: 167,458 cases, 4,997 deaths reported in Ohio

There have been 167,458 cases of coronavirus and 4,997 deaths reported as of Saturday, October 10, the Ohio Department of Health reported. A total of 1,356 new cases and three new deaths were reported today.
54 people were hospitalized today, bringing the total number of hospitalizations up to 16,355. A total of 12 people were admitted to an intensive care unit, bringing the total to 3,425 ICU admissions. A total of 157,764 cases and 4,689 deaths have been confirmed by the state.
As Ohio set a record high for COVID-19 cases reported in a day on Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine pleaded with Ohioans during an impromptu visit to Dayton to wear face masks and avoid large gatherings lest their actions affect the ability of businesses and schools to stay open.
The Ohio Department of Health reported 1,840 new coronavirus cases on Friday. The previous record was 1,733 cases reported on July 30.
The governor visited Youngstown, Toledo and Lima earlier in the day to make similar pleas as Western Ohio and the Youngstown area have seen especially high case numbers recently. He acknowledged that everyone is tired after months of dealing with the virus but said Ohioans are not being cautious.
“This really comes down to what the citizens of Ohio do because no matter what order I issue ... we have no way of controlling what people are doing where we’re seeing the most spread,” he said. “We’re seeing the most spread in their own houses, in their own backyard ... in their own private events.”