Coronavirus: Ohio beats daily case record again with 2,039

“Things will get better, but in all likelihood, things will get worse before they get better,” he said. “This virus is sneaky and cunning and won’t give up. It has a mind of its own.”

As temperatures continue to drop and people spend more time indoors, coronavirus is expected to spread.

DeWine predicted that if 85% of Ohioans wear a mask the state could avoid spikes that could interrupt school and the economy.

While coronavirus will likely be with Ohioans until a virus is created, DeWine said that there are things can do to help control it.

“Here is what we can control -- wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings,” he said. “Where we have had high mask usage, we have significantly reduced cases and spread.”