Coronavirus: Ohio beats daily case record again with 2,039

Dayton area restaurants on Thursday, May 21, 2020, can open their inside dining to the public following months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. JIM NOELKER/STAFF PHOTO

Local News | Updated 16 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Ohio beat its daily record of coronavirus cases for the second time in a week, reporting 2,039 cases on Wednesday. It is the first time the state has reported more than 2,000 cases in 24 hours.

On Friday, Ohio beat the record set in July with 1,840 cases. There have been 173,665 total cases reported in Ohio, according to the state health department.

More than 150 hospitalizations were reported, bringing the total to 16,716. Deaths increased by 16 for a total of 5,033 and 17 ICU admissions were added for a total of 3,464.

On Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine repeated pleas for Ohioans to wear face masks and avoid large gatherings as the state continues to see an increase in coronavirus numbers.

“Things will get better, but in all likelihood, things will get worse before they get better,” he said. “This virus is sneaky and cunning and won’t give up. It has a mind of its own.”

As temperatures continue to drop and people spend more time indoors, coronavirus is expected to spread.

DeWine predicted that if 85% of Ohioans wear a mask the state could avoid spikes that could interrupt school and the economy.

While coronavirus will likely be with Ohioans until a virus is created, DeWine said that there are things can do to help control it.

“Here is what we can control -- wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings,” he said. “Where we have had high mask usage, we have significantly reduced cases and spread.”

