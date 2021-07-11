dayton-daily-news logo
X

Coronavirus: 45% of state population fully vaccinated

Dr. Andrea Dillon receives her first shot of a two-dose coronavirus vaccine regimen at Miami Valley Hospital North. Photo provided by Premier Health.
Dr. Andrea Dillon receives her first shot of a two-dose coronavirus vaccine regimen at Miami Valley Hospital North. Photo provided by Premier Health.

Credit: Will Jones

Credit: Will Jones

Local News | 57 minutes ago
By Micah Karr

In the past 24 hours, 5,260 people completed their coronavirus vaccine, bringing the completely vaccinated population to 5,267,664 people, or just over 45% of the state population. The Ohio Department of Health reported that 3,573 people started their vaccine in the past day, bringing the partially vaccinated population to 5,626,500 people, or 48.13% of the state population.

The state has reported 231 new coronavirus cases, bringing the case average to 255 cases per day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the ODH has reported 1,114,267 cases.

ExploreStill need a COVID shot? Find out where in Montgomery County

The ODH reported 10 new hospitalizations in the past day. The 21-day average for daily hospitalizations is 36 people per day, the ODH reported. Currently, 224 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, the Ohio Hospital Association reported, or about one in 83 patients.

The COVID-19 vaccines have overwhelmingly kept those immunized out of the hospital, with evidence continuing to build that shows the vaccines provide highly effective protection against getting severely ill.

In a recent analysis of one of the largest Ohio hospital networks, Cleveland Clinic, early data shows from January to mid-April, 99% of patients admitted for COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top