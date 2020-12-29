Coronavirus: Deaths pass 8,700 in Ohio, new cases tick up

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blocked a push by Democrats to immediately bring President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks up for a vote, saying the chamber would “begin a process” to address the issue, the Associated Press reported.

Pressure is mounting on the Republican-led Senate to follow the House, which voted overwhelmingly on Monday to meet the president’s demand to increase the checks from $600 as the virus crisis worsens. A growing number of Republicans, including two senators in Jan. 5 runoff elections in Georgia, have said they will support the larger payment. But most GOP senators oppose more spending, even if they also are wary of bucking Trump.

The outcome is uncertain heading into the rare holiday-week session.

“We should not adjourn until the Senate holds a vote,” Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer said as he made a motion to push it toward a vote.

We know you have questions about the #COVID19 vaccine, like “will Ohio make the vaccine mandatory?” The answer is no. Learn about this and more in our #coronavirus vaccine FAQ ➡️ https://t.co/nFfVU8I5gQ pic.twitter.com/fcDcRZ88CO — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 29, 2020

The number of people who have received the first of a two-dose coronavirus vaccine jumped by about 20,000 across the state to 71,625 as of Tuesday’s data from the ODH.

There have been 8,458 vaccines reported administered as of Tuesday in the Miami Valley:

Montgomery County: 2,382

Butler County: 1,574

Warren County: 1,534

Clark County: 1,152

Greene County: 857

Miami County: 440

Champaign County: 200

Darke County: 190

Logan County: 86

Preble County: 43

Those who receive the vaccine must get the same one for both doses for it to be most effective.

Staff Writer Micah Karr contributed to this report.