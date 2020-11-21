Coronavirus: 7,863 new cases reported today, 260 new hospitalizations

Ohio reported a total of 7,863 new coronavirus cases today. This is the third day in a row Ohio has reported more than 7,000 new cases in a day, the Ohio Department of Health reported.
Yesterday, Ohio reported a new record of 8,808 cases in one day and 398 hospitalizations in one day. Hospitalizations rose by 260 today, bringing total hospitalizations in Ohio to 24,218.
Deaths rose by 29, raising the total number of Ohioans who have died from coronavirus to 5,984.
The 21 day case average passed 6,000, with a total of 6,076 new cases per day.
The state has record more than 7,000 cases for seven out of the last eight days. Gov. Mike DeWine noted on Thursday that due to a backlog of antigen test results, the data being reported by the state health department is incomplete.
The state double checks antigen test results before adding them to the data. Previously, workers have been able to keep up with antigen tests and process them with the daily updates. However, on Monday the state began to fall behind due to an increase in antigen tests. On Thursday, DeWine said there were still 12,000 antigen tests that have not been checked.
Based off previous antigen results, most of the 12,000 cases are expected to be confirmed. As a result of the backup, DeWine said the daily case numbers are low, despite remaining about the 7,000 mark the last few days.
A 21-day statewide curfew went into effect on Thursday. Under the public health order, Ohioans are to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Exemptions are included for essential activities, such as work, buying food, seeking medical care and transporting or caring for a loved one.
“With this order, we are discouraging get-togethers and gatherings to minimize the spread of the virus while minimizing the economic impact of a complete shutdown,” Gov. Mike DeWine said.