Area school-reported COVID cases nearly double last week

The statewide school total also saw a large increase, from 2,723 new cases the week of Nov. 1-7, to 4,528 the week of Nov. 8-14.

Explore Montgomery County on Level 4 watch list for first time

The increase in school-reported cases is in line with a local and statewide surge in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations the past few weeks.

In recent days, several schools have either moved all classes online or announced plans to do so around Thanksgiving. Those include Huber Heights, Fairborn, Trotwood, Carroll, Alter, Chaminade Julienne and Centerville.

Other schools, including Miamisburg, Tipp City, Troy and Beavercreek have moved some individual schools online, while keeping their other schools face-to-face.