Area school-reported COVID cases nearly double last week

COVID-19 cases reported by Dayton-area schools nearly doubled last week when compared to the week before, according to data released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Health.
Eleven different schools or districts reported at least 10 new student COVID-19 infections last week, compared to only one school (Miamisburg) being in double digits the week before.
The schools with high numbers of new student COVID-19 cases were Lebanon (29), Preble Shawnee (15), Huber Heights (14), Beavercreek (14), Springboro (14), Tipp City (13), West Carrollton (12), Bellbrook (12), Middletown Christian (12), Northmont (10) and Troy (10).
Three school districts had double-digit new staff infections last week according to ODH data — Centerville (15), Beavercreek (12) and Preble Shawnee (11).
Overall, there were 436 new COVID-19 infections reported by Dayton-area schools (282 students and 154 staff), up from 229 new cases last week.
The statewide school total also saw a large increase, from 2,723 new cases the week of Nov. 1-7, to 4,528 the week of Nov. 8-14.
The increase in school-reported cases is in line with a local and statewide surge in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations the past few weeks.
In recent days, several schools have either moved all classes online or announced plans to do so around Thanksgiving. Those include Huber Heights, Fairborn, Trotwood, Carroll, Alter, Chaminade Julienne and Centerville.
Other schools, including Miamisburg, Tipp City, Troy and Beavercreek have moved some individual schools online, while keeping their other schools face-to-face.