5 things to know today about the coronavirus: Back to school problems

Ohio has passed the 90,000-case mark, with 1,500 new cases reported in one day

The Ohio Department of Health has reported that the state has passed more than 90,000 total reported cases and almost 3,500 total deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic. The department said that 1,533 new cases and 47 deaths were reported in the 24 hours before its report.

Ohio passes 10 p.m. last-call rule for alcohol sales

An emergency rule proposed to move last call for drinks at Ohio’s bars and restaurants has been approved by the Liquor Control Commission in an effort to help prevent the rising spread of the coronavirus. Bar owners criticized the move, saying it would devastate an industry that has already suffered during the pandemic.