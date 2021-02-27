Coronavirus: Cases remain below 2,000 for fifth day this week

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has reported 966,154 cases of coronavirus. The current 21-day average is 2,289 cases. The highest case number in the past 21 days was 3,305 cases, reported on Feb. 12, the ODH reported.

In the past 24 hours, 54 people have died of coronavirus and 79 people have been hospitalized. Since March, 50,197 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The state has reported a total of 17,237 deaths.