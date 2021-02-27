Coronavirus: Cases remain below 2,000 for fifth day this week

Today marks the fifth day in the past week where new coronavirus cases stayed below 2,000, the Ohio Department of Health reported. In the past 24 hours, 1,774 cases have been reported, the third lowest number in the past 21 days.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has reported 966,154 cases of coronavirus. The current 21-day average is 2,289 cases. The highest case number in the past 21 days was 3,305 cases, reported on Feb. 12, the ODH reported.
In the past 24 hours, 54 people have died of coronavirus and 79 people have been hospitalized. Since March, 50,197 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The state has reported a total of 17,237 deaths.
Currently, 1,204 people in Ohio are hospitalized in Ohio, with approximately one in 12 patients COVID-19 positive. In the past 60 days, coronavirus hospitalizations have dropped nearly 75 percent, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. In southwest Ohio, 329 people are currently hospitalized.
Hundreds of community members have been giving their time to help with the historic COVID-19 vaccine rollout, volunteering to direct traffic, answer phones, administer the shots and more.
Tammy Lowe, an RN and Preble County volunteer, said it has been rewarding to give vaccinations to older residents who are lonely and looking forward to getting out again.
“They might thank me several times and then I’m always saying ‘no, thank you for coming and getting your vaccine,’” said Lowe, who also teaches at Sinclair Community College.