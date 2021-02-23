Coronavirus: Cases increase by 2,775 in Ohio, hospitalizations continue to drop

Ohio added 159 hospitalizations and 29 ICU admissions Tuesday, bringing its total to 49,651 and 7,073 respectively.

Deaths increased by 94 in Ohio, for a total of 16,968.

On Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine received their second doses of the vaccine.

Both waited until they were eligible earlier this month to get the first shot.

Currently, Ohioans ages 65 and older, K-12 school staff and residents with certain medical conditions are able to get the vaccine under Phase 1B.

The governor said Monday that residents ages 60 and older will be included in the next vaccine group, but did not offer specifics or when that group will start.