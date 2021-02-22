X

Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on pandemic today

Gov. Mike DeWine will update Ohioans on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response today at 2 p.m.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will also be present during the press conference.

We will update this story live throughout the press conference as more information is released.

Last week, the governor said that more information about guidance for nursing home and long-term care facility visitations would be released in the coming day.

Current guidelines allow compassionate care visits at facilities to help residents who are struggling with changes due to the pandemic.

Examples of compassionate care visits include residents who need encouragement eating and drinking that was previously provided by family and caregivers or residents who used to talk and interact with others, but are experiencing emotional distress, crying more or speaking less.

