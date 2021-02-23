Coronavirus: DeWines receive second dose of vaccine

Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife Fran DeWine received their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday morning at Kettering Health Network’s Jamestown office in Greene County.
Dr. Kevin Sharrett administered the vaccines.
The governor and his wife received their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine from Sharrett on Feb. 2. They were both able to to get vaccinated after eligibility expanded to Ohioans ages 70 and older on Feb. 1. The governor is 74 and the first lady is 73.
The second dose of the vaccine can result in a “more robust” reaction, Sharrett told the DeWine and his wife.
“You can anticipate about 12 hours after this vaccine that you may have some [low-grade] fever, some chills, some body aches,” Sharrett said. “Usually we’ve been seeing that last about 18 to 24 hours and then it resolves.”
He explained that the response is not an allergic reaction, but an immune response.
Both the governor and his wife said they had a little soreness in their arms after the first vaccine.
If a patient gets uncomfortable from the immune response, Sharrett said they can take some Tylenol.
About seven to 10 days after receiving the second shot a patient will be at full immunity.