Coronavirus: Daily data to be delayed due to technical difficulties

Today’s coronavirus data will be delayed due to technical difficulties, the Ohio Department of Health announced. There is no word on the cause of the difficulties.
Hospitalizations continue to drop across Ohio, with a total of 3,116 current hospitalizations. In southwest Ohio, 885 people are currently hospitalized. One in five hospital patients have tested positive for COVID-19, the Ohio Hospital Association reported.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that signed an order to extend the curfew through Jan. 30.
The curfew, which was set to expire Saturday, will remain from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. as part of a statewide effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
DeWine said Thursday that the curfew would be extended because of the number of COVID cases across the state and because of the new variant discovered in Ohio.
“Unfortunately it’s going to have to stay,” he said during his press briefing. “We’re still at a very high level.”
While the curfew will remain in place, in the future it’s possible the hours will be reduced, he said.
“We’re not there yet and as governor I have to try to keep this virus down as we get vaccines out as quickly as we can,” DeWine said.