Coronavirus: Dayton National Night Out canceled

The Dayton National Night Out is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, city officials said in a release.
While city leaders, the Dayton Police Department and the Dayton Fire Department said they look forward to the event every year, officials said that it would be unsafe to host the event due to the pandemic.
The “National Night Out” program began in 1983, and is celebrated the first Tuesday in August, according to the City of Dayton’s website. More than 38 million people in 16,500 communities in all 50 states, Canada, U.S territories, and military bases worldwide take part in National Night Out events.
Every year the Dayton Police Department leads the Neighborhood Tour Caravan, which is comprised of law enforcement and fire personnel, along with City of Dayton leaders. The caravan makes scheduled stops at various National Night Out community celebrations in neighborhoods across the city.