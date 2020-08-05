Coronavirus: Dayton National Night Out canceled

While city leaders, the Dayton Police Department and the Dayton Fire Department said they look forward to the event every year, officials said that it would be unsafe to host the event due to the pandemic.

The “National Night Out” program began in 1983, and is celebrated the first Tuesday in August, according to the City of Dayton’s website. More than 38 million people in 16,500 communities in all 50 states, Canada, U.S territories, and military bases worldwide take part in National Night Out events.