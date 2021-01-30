Coronavirus: Deadline for Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund is tomorrow

Governor Mike DeWine has designated $38.7 million of funding received by the State of Ohio from the federal CARES Act to provide payments to bars and restaurants to help them through the financial difficulties experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s website reported. The deadline to apply is January 31.

Restaurant owners who began an application and did not submit it before the deadline have until 5 p.m. on Feb. 5 to complete the application and resolve any issues. Applications will not be processed until that date.