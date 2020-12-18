Coronavirus: DeWine shifts focus from alert levels to virus occurrence rate

“Red and purple are not all that different,” DeWine said. “They both mean that a county has a very high level of cases and a very high level of COVID activity in the health care system. Purple simply indicates counties where things are worsening noticeably, but red counties are also at very worrisome and unsustainable levels.”

If you want to see what the risk is in your county, look at this chart. Every county is at least 3x what the CDC considers high incidence. pic.twitter.com/rFbrP0eIjM — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 17, 2020

As of Thursday, the entire Miami Valley is red. Miami County was placed on the level 4 watch list, meaning it could go to purple next week if it does not improve.

If a resident wants to look at the risk of coronavirus in their community, they should look at the occurrence rate and hospitalizations, DeWine said.

Wyandot County has the highest occurrence rate in the state, with 1,318.2 cases per 100,000 people from Dec. 2-15, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

That’s more than 13 times the CDC definition of high incidence.

All of Ohio’s 88 counties are considered high incidence.

“Every county very sadly is at least three times the number of cases the CDC requires for the county to be considered high incidence,” the governor said.

The Miami Valley is reporting the following occurrence rates as of Thursday: