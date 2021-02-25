Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on pandemic response, vaccine distribution in Ohio

The governor also may share updated guidance about visitations at nursing homes and long-term care facilities. With more Ohioans vaccinated against COVID-19 and more information on the effectiveness of mask wearing, the state is revisiting how facilities can safely welcome visitors.

In recent weeks DeWine has discussed the state’s plan to continue making coronavirus vaccines available to new residents or workers at long-term care facilities. Previously, nursing homes and assisted living center staff and residents were vaccinated through a federal program that partnered facilities with pharmacies. With the the program wrapping up, DeWine said its important to make sure workers and residents at long-term care facilities continue to have access to the vaccine.