DeWine announces guidelines for sporting, entertainment events

“The caution is the variant is out there in Ohio,” DeWine said Tuesday. “It could become dominant in Ohio by the latter part of March. We don’t know what’s going to happen after that.”

The governor added that guidance for proms, banquet centers, wedding receptions, parades, festivals and fairs will be available soon.

The state recently approved the Columbus Blue Jackets to allow 10% of capacity, about 1,953 fans, at games starting next month, the Associated Press reported.

Fans are required to wear masks and will be socially distanced.