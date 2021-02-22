Coronavirus: Fans may be welcomed back to pro, minor league baseball games in Ohio

“The caution is the variant is out there in Ohio,” he said. “It could become dominant in Ohio by the latter part of March. We don’t know what’s going to happen after that.”

Professional soccer teams in Cincinnati and Columbus will likely face similar guidelines in welcoming fans back to stadiums.

The state recently approved the Columbus Blue Jackets to allow 10% of capacity, about 1,953 fans, at games starting next month, the Associated Press reported.

Fans are required to wear masks and will be socially distanced.