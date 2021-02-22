Coronavirus: Fans may be welcomed back to pro, minor league baseball games in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine will have more information this week about allowing spectators at professional and minor league baseball games.
The governor said about 30% of capacity could be allowed. His office has requested plans from the Reds, Indians and minor league teams, which will then be reviewed by the state and county health departments.
“The target figure we think we’re going to be able to start with is 30%,” DeWine said.
Face masks will likely be required for fans to attend.
Though the governor is optimistic, he added that there are concerns about more contagious variants.
“The caution is the variant is out there in Ohio,” he said. “It could become dominant in Ohio by the latter part of March. We don’t know what’s going to happen after that.”
Professional soccer teams in Cincinnati and Columbus will likely face similar guidelines in welcoming fans back to stadiums.
The state recently approved the Columbus Blue Jackets to allow 10% of capacity, about 1,953 fans, at games starting next month, the Associated Press reported.
Fans are required to wear masks and will be socially distanced.