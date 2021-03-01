Coronavirus: DeWine to update Ohioans on pandemic status

Last week, the governor said the state is expected to receive 90,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines once approved for emergency use. The FDA cleared the vaccine for use on Saturday, making it the third COVID-19 vaccine available in the U.S, according to the Associated Press.

Vaccine shipments began Sunday night. Including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Ohio could receive as many as 400,000 coronavirus vaccines this week. Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is one dose, not two.