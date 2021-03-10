Coronavirus: Fewer than 2,000 daily cases reported in Ohio for 7th straight day

There were 933 COVID patients in Ohio hospitals Wednesday, a slight increase from the 928 patients reported Tuesday. It’s the third day in a row hospitalizations have increased after hitting a record low for the year at 823 on Sunday.

Despite the recent increases, hospitalizations have remained under 1,000 since March 5.

Ohio reported 114 hospitalizations on Wednesday and five ICU admissions, according to ODH. Throughout the pandemic the state has recorded 51,211 total hospitalizations and 7,245 ICU admissions.

Starting Thursday, Ohioans 50 and older and those with type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. Those groups include about 1.4 million residents.

Earlier this week Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled a central vaccine scheduling system at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/. The tool will help Ohioans confirm vaccine eligibility, show providers nearby and schedule vaccine appointments.

ODH is working with vaccine providers to add appointments to the tool. The central scheduling system will also be used for the state’s mass vaccination sites.