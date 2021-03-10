Coronavirus: Here’s how Ohio lawmakers reacted to the virus relief bill

“The American Rescue Plan will deliver immediate relief to working families bearing the brunt of the crisis, defeat the virus and safely open school and support small businesses and communities struggling with the economic fallout.”

Congressman Mike Turner

“Today one of the most liberal and expensive pieces of legislation in modern history was passed on party lines. Having supported several bipartisan COVID relief packages that included direct aid for struggling hospitals, small businesses and families, I am deeply disappointed that only 9% of this nearly $2 trillion bill will go towards COVID relief. This was a missed opportunity to address the needs of our local communities by providing targeted relief tied to COVID, however, I am encouraged by increased vaccinations, the continued success of PPP loans for small businesses and recent job growth, which aid Ohio and America’s path to recovery.”