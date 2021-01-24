Coronavirus: Hospitalizations drop below 3,000 for first time in 2021

For the first time in 2021, hospitalizations from coronavirus have dipped below 3,000 people. Currently, 2,993 people, about one in six patients, has tested positive for coronavirus, the Ohio Hospital Association reported.
The Ohio Department of Health reported 98 new hospitalizations in the past 24 hours. In southwest Ohio, 851 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 44,733 people have been hospitalized.
The Ohio Department of Health reported 4,481 new cases today, bringing total cases to 864,322.
31 new deaths were reported, totaling 10,711 deaths from coronavirus in Ohio, ODH reported.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that signed an order to extend the curfew through Jan. 30.
The curfew, which was set to expire Saturday, will remain from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. as part of a statewide effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
DeWine said Thursday that the curfew would be extended because of the number of COVID cases across the state and because of the new variant discovered in Ohio.
“Unfortunately it’s going to have to stay,” he said during his press briefing. “We’re still at a very high level.”