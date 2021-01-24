Coronavirus: Hospitalizations drop below 3,000 for first time in 2021

The curfew, which was set to expire Saturday, will remain from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. as part of a statewide effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

DeWine said Thursday that the curfew would be extended because of the number of COVID cases across the state and because of the new variant discovered in Ohio.

“Unfortunately it’s going to have to stay,” he said during his press briefing. “We’re still at a very high level.”